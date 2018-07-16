ILGU name teams for Senior European Championships

The ILGU has selected 6 players to represent Ireland at the European Senior Ladies Team Championships in September.

Captained by the experienced Valerie Hassett, the team will be led by recent Irish Senior Women’s Close Champion Suzanne Corcoran (Portumna) and includes a host of experience throughout including 2016 British Senior Women’s Champion Laura Webb and Gertie McMullen (The Island) who has won both the Irish Senior Women’s Open and Close Championships in the past.

The Championship takes place in Mont Garni Golf Club, near Charleroi, from September 4 – 8 2018.

European Senior Ladies Team Championships

September 4 – 8, Mont Garni, Belgium

Suzanne Corcoran (Portumna)

Pat Doran (Donabate)

Margaret McAuliffe (Ballybunion)

Gertie McMullen (The Island)

Catherine Reilly (The Heath)

Laura Webb (East Berkshire)

Captain: Valerie Hassett (Ennis)