Ian Burke Becomes Galway’s 24th Football All Star – The Interview

This morning it was announced that Corofin’s Ian Burke had won a Football All-Star becoming Galway’s first All-Star since Kevin Walsh in 2003.

He becomes the second Corofin player to win an All-Star since Kieran Fitzgerald in 2001.

He also became Galway’s 38th All-Star since it’s formation in 1971 with 24 different footballers all being honoured.

Three Galway players lead the way with three, Kevin Walsh in 1998, 2001 and 2003. Michael Donnellan in 1998, 2000 and 2001 and Padraig Joyce in 1998, 2000 and 2001. Five Galway players have two All-Stars. Ja Fallon in 1995 and 1998, Val Daly in 1987 and 1990, Seamus McHugh in 1981 and 1984, Johnny Hughes in 1974 and 1976 and Tommy Joe Gilmore in 1972 and 1973.

Ian Burke spoke to John Mulligan on FYI Galway…

GALWAY FOOTBALL ALL STARS:

1971: PJ Smyth, Jack Cosgrove, Liam Sammon,

Seamus Leydon

1972: Tommy Joe Gilmore

1973: Liam O’Neill, Tommy Joe Gilmore, Liam

Sammon

1974: Johnny Hughes, Tom Naughton, John

Tobin

1976: Johnny Hughes

1981: Seamus McHugh, Barry Brennan

1983: Stephen Kinneavy

1984: Seamus McHugh

1987: Val Daly

1990: Val Daly

1995: Ja Fallon

1998: Martin McNamara, Tomas Mannion, Sean Og De Paor, Kevin Walsh, Michael Donnellan, Ja Fallon, Padraig Joyce

2000: Declan Meehan, Michael Donnellan, Padraig Joyce, Derek Savage

2001: Kieran Fitzgerald, Declan Meehan, Sean Og De Paor, Kevin Walsh, Michael Donnellan, Padraig Joyce

2003: Kevin Walsh

2018: Ian Burke

*38 All Star football awards for Galway

*24 different Galway players

*Ian Burke the 2nd Corofin player after Kieran Fitzgerald to win an All Star

*Kevin Walsh, Michael Donnellan and Padraig Joyce all have 3 All Star awards