Hyde Park To Host TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Finals

It has been confirmed that Hyde Park in Roscommon will host the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football semi-Finals on Saturday the 25th of August with Galway’s Semi-Final with Dublin throwing in at 4.30 preceded by the Senior Semi-Final between Cork and Donegal at 2.45. Roscommon Ladies Football supporters will also be delighted to know that their All-Ireland Intermediate Semi-Final with Meath will open proceedings with their game throwing in at 1pm. The other Intermediate Semi-Final between Tyrone and Sligo will be played next Saturday in Ballyshannon at 4pm.
The Full List of Fixtures Are as follows…..
Saturday 18th August 2018
TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Semi Final– ET if Necessary
Tyrone v Sligo, 4.00pm, Fr. Tierney Park, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal
TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship – Relegation Final – Result on the day
Fermanagh v Longford, 1.00pm, Ballymachugh, Cavan
Sunday 19th August 2018
TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Relegation Final- Result on the Day
Cavan v Tipperary, 1.00pm, Dolan Park, Virginia, Cavan
Saturday 25th August 2018 – Live on TG4
TG4 All Ireland Intermediate and Senior Semi Finals – ET if Necessary
IFC: Meath v Roscommon, 1.00pm, Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon
SFC: Cork v Donegal, 2.45pm, Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon
SFC: Dublin v Galway, 4.30pm, Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon
Sunday 26th August 2018
TG4 All Ireland Junior Semi Finals – ET if Necessary
Limerick v London, 12.30pm, Mallow, Cork
Derry v Louth, 1.00pm, Aghaloo O’Neills, Aughnacloy, Tyrone