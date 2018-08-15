15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Hyde Park To Host TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Finals

By Sport GBFM
August 15, 2018

Time posted: 4:29 pm

It has been confirmed that Hyde Park in Roscommon will host the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football semi-Finals on Saturday the 25th of August with Galway’s Semi-Final with Dublin throwing in at 4.30 preceded by the Senior Semi-Final between Cork and Donegal at 2.45. Roscommon Ladies Football supporters will also be delighted to know that their All-Ireland Intermediate Semi-Final with Meath will open proceedings with their game throwing in at 1pm. The other Intermediate Semi-Final between Tyrone and Sligo will be played next Saturday in Ballyshannon at 4pm.

The Full List of Fixtures Are as follows…..

Saturday 18th August 2018
TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Semi Final– ET if Necessary
Tyrone v Sligo, 4.00pm, Fr. Tierney Park, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal
 
TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship – Relegation Final – Result on the day     
Fermanagh v Longford, 1.00pm, Ballymachugh, Cavan
Sunday 19th August 2018
TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Relegation Final- Result on the Day
Cavan v Tipperary, 1.00pm, Dolan Park, Virginia, Cavan
Saturday 25th August 2018 – Live on TG4
 TG4 All Ireland Intermediate and Senior Semi Finals – ET if Necessary
IFC: Meath v Roscommon, 1.00pm, Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon
SFC: Cork v Donegal, 2.45pm, Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon
SFC: Dublin v Galway, 4.30pm, Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon
Sunday 26th August 2018
TG4 All Ireland Junior Semi Finals – ET if Necessary
Limerick v London, 12.30pm, Mallow, Cork
Derry v Louth, 1.00pm, Aghaloo O’Neills, Aughnacloy, Tyrone
print
Sport
Hurling heroes of the 1990s to be honoured on All-Ireland Final Sunday
August 15, 2018
Hurling heroes of the 1990s to be honoured on All-Ireland Final Sunday
August 15, 2018
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Noel Larkin
August 15, 2018
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Finals Previews

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 15, 2018
Galway city student among 7 nationwide to achieve maximum Leaving Cert points
August 15, 2018
Hospital interns in Galway public hospitals doing duties they’re not qualified for

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline