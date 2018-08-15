Hyde Park To Host TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Finals

It has been confirmed that Hyde Park in Roscommon will host the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football semi-Finals on Saturday the 25th of August with Galway’s Semi-Final with Dublin throwing in at 4.30 preceded by the Senior Semi-Final between Cork and Donegal at 2.45. Roscommon Ladies Football supporters will also be delighted to know that their All-Ireland Intermediate Semi-Final with Meath will open proceedings with their game throwing in at 1pm. The other Intermediate Semi-Final between Tyrone and Sligo will be played next Saturday in Ballyshannon at 4pm.

The Full List of Fixtures Are as follows…..

Saturday 18th August 2018

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Semi Final– ET if Necessary

Tyrone v Sligo, 4.00pm, Fr. Tierney Park, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship – Relegation Final – Result on the day

Fermanagh v Longford, 1.00pm, Ballymachugh, Cavan

Sunday 19th August 2018

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Relegation Final- Result on the Day

Cavan v Tipperary, 1.00pm, Dolan Park, Virginia, Cavan

Saturday 25th August 2018 – Live on TG4

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate and Senior Semi Finals – ET if Necessary

IFC: Meath v Roscommon, 1.00pm, Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon

SFC: Cork v Donegal, 2.45pm, Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon

SFC: Dublin v Galway, 4.30pm, Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon

Sunday 26th August 2018

TG4 All Ireland Junior Semi Finals – ET if Necessary

Limerick v London, 12.30pm, Mallow, Cork

Derry v Louth, 1.00pm, Aghaloo O’Neills, Aughnacloy, Tyrone