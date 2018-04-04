15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Hurlers Success Sees Increase In Participants In City Easter Camps

By Sport GBFM
April 4, 2018

The Success of the Galway Hurlers has seen an increase in participation in the Easter Hurling Camps being run in the City.

Over the past two weeks, Camps have been running in the Castlegar, Liam Mellows, Salthill/Knocknacarra and Rahoon/Newcastle with the number of those taking part up on last year.

Gerry Spellman spoke to John Mulligan who put it to him that this increase in interest might have something to do with the Galway Senior and Minor Hurlers winning the All-Ireland last September with the hurlers now better known as a result of that win.

 

 

 

