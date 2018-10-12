Hundreds of Galway customers without power this evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 3 thousand homes and businesses across Galway are still without power this evening.

It’s after a major fault occurred between Tuam and Glenamaddy around lunchtime today.

The biggest outages being experienced are in the north Tuam area, where over one thousand 300 homes are currently without a service.

A further 16 hundred customers have no power in the Glenamaddy area.

Dozens of homes in the Claregalway area are also without power, however a supply has been restored to customers in Clifden.

The ESB is currently working to resolve the situation and it’s estimated supply will be fully restored to all areas in the next hour. (7pm)