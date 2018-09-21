Hundreds of families in Loughrea feel let down by council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of families in Loughrea feel let down by the Council as grass grows out of control in estates across the town.

That’s according to Councillor Michael Moegie Maher who says the grass has grown up to 2 feet tall in the estates Fahy Gardens, and St. Lawrence’s Fields in Loughrea.

The Fine Gael Councillor stresses that the grass in both estates has only been cut once this year affecting hundreds of families who reside there.

The Housing Section is due to visit next month’s Loughrea Municipal District meeting and will discuss the issue.

Councillor Maher says children living in the estates cannot play outside on the green as a result