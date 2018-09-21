15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Hundreds of families in Loughrea feel let down by council

By GBFM News
September 21, 2018

Time posted: 12:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of families in Loughrea feel let down by the Council as grass grows out of control in estates across the town.

That’s according to Councillor Michael Moegie Maher who says the grass has grown up to 2 feet tall in the estates Fahy Gardens, and St. Lawrence’s Fields in Loughrea.

The Fine Gael Councillor stresses that the grass in both estates has only been cut once this year affecting hundreds of families who reside there.

The Housing Section is due to visit next month’s Loughrea Municipal District meeting and will discuss the issue.

Councillor Maher says children living in the estates cannot play outside on the green as a result, tune in to The Galway [email protected] for more…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Dunmore town enhancement works now underway
September 21, 2018
Dunmore town enhancement works now underway
September 21, 2018
Apology from TG4 over insensitive scheduling of caravan segment
September 21, 2018
Transport Authority to explore solutions to bus demands in Kilrickle

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 21, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
September 21, 2018
Ballinrobe Racing Preview
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK