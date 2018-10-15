Huge weekend ahead in Galway club football

The county senior football championship semi finals will be played next Sunday in Tuam Stadium, with Mountbellew Moylough v Salthill Knocknacarra at 1.30pm followed by Corofin v Annaghdown at 3.15pm. On Saturday there is a mouth watering double header in Pearse Stadium as the Minor A county final between Claregalway and Salthill Knocknacarra throws in at 2pm followed by the Intermediate county final between An Spideal and Micheal Breathnach at 4pm.

Saturday, Oct 20th: Minor A county football final – Salthill Knocknacarra v Claregalway 2pm Pearse Stadium; Intermediate championship final – An Spideal v Micheal Breathnach 4pm Pearse Stadium

Sunday, Oct 21st: Senior championship semi finals: Mountbellew Moylough v Salthill Knocknacarra 1.30pm Tuam Stadium; Corofin v Annaghdown 3.15pm Tuam Stadium

The relegation picture is becoming clearer in both senior and intermediate as we see in the tables below. In the senior championship, Caltra are the first team to be relegated to intermediate and they will be joined by the loser of Kilconly v Cortoon Shamrocks. The third team to be relegated will come from the play-off loser which will be the teams that finish second in both groups. Remaining games: Kilconly v Cortoon Shamrocks; Tuam Stars v Barna.

In the intermediate championship, Glenamaddy have been relegated to junior and they will be joined by Williamstown, unless they beat St Brendans by 5 points or more. If St Brendans win, then Carna Cashel go into the relegation play-off against the loser of Athenry v Kilkerrin Clonberne in Group A. Remaining games: Athenry v Kilkerrin Clonberne; Williamstown v St Brendans.