HSE to carry out further testing of water at Loughrea lake

June 18, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Service Executive is carrying out water testing in Loughrea today (18/6) after concerns about bathing quality standards in the lake.

The Environment Department of Galway County Council has already carried out sample tests for bacteria at the lake and found that it met all standards for bathing.

It’s understood some locals raised concerns when they fell ill after swimming.

However local Councillor Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher says the water in the lake is safe and there is no cause for concern.

