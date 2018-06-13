15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

HSE rows back on planned bed reduction plan at UHG acute mental health unit

By GBFM News
June 13, 2018

Time posted: 5:49 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has agreed not to go ahead with a planned reduction in the number of beds in the new acute mental health admission unit at UHG.

The facility is due to be officially opened on June 30th.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association has welcomed the decision which follows a conciliation period under the auspices of WRC.

The PNA says the unit will now comprise 50 beds as originally planned, instead of 45 beds as announced by the HSE earlier this year.

The union had strongly opposed the proposed reduction in beds which, they argued, was in violation of commitments given by the HSE following the closure of 22 beds in Ballinasloe.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Temporary swimming ban lifted at Spiddal beach
June 13, 2018
Temporary swimming ban lifted at Spiddal beach
June 13, 2018
Full capacity protocol at UHG
June 13, 2018
Call for clampdown on anti-social behaviour in Crowe Street Gort

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 13, 2018
WCB Galway host white collar boxing event in aid of Blood Bike West in the Clayton Hotel
June 13, 2018
2018/19 Challenge Cup pool draw explained
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK