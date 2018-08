Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water dispensers in the clinical areas at University Hospital Galway have been turned off while an investigation into bacteria is carried out.

The Health Service Executive has confirmed that it’s a precautionary measure to test the water for legionella bacteria.

The HSE says it will take some time to test all dispensers in the hospital, but once it gets a clear test, the water dispenser will be put back into use.

