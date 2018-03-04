HSE cancels non urgent surgeries scheduled for tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – All non-urgent surgeries scheduled to take place at Galway’s public hospitals tomorrow have been cancelled.

The HSE has cancelled all non-urgent surgeries planned across Ireland for Monday amid the extended weather alerts

The health executive says there is no need for patients to contact their hospital.

Hospitals will be in touch over the coming weeks to reschedule appointments.

Non urgent surgeries planned for Tuesday 6th March will be reviewed on Monday

Outpatient appointments will recommence across all hospitals on Monday 5th March.