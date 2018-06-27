15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

HSE admits new orthopaedic theatres planned for Merlin Park ‘taking longer than expected’

By GBFM News
June 27, 2018

Time posted: 8:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has admitted that new orthopaedic surgery theatres planned for Merlin Park are taking a lot longer to build than expected.

The matter was raised at last evening’s meeting of the HSE Regional Health Forum West.

 

The theatres at Merlin Park were shut down last year due to a leaking roof – and while one theatre has since re-opened, patient lists continue to grow.

Last evening’s meeting of the Regional Health Forum West heard that there are now almost six thousand people on outpatient waiting lists.

The HSE plans to build new modular theatres at Merlin Park to relieve the pressure – but Councillor Padraig Conneely wanted to know why the process is taking so long.

 

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 9….

Galway Bay FM News Desk
