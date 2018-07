Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health and Safety Authority is investigating following a fatal farm incident in Headford.

The incident took place at a farm in the Curracuggeen area yesterday afternoon (16th).

It’s understood the 54 year old woman was tending to cattle in a field when she was injured.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to UHG.

A post mortem examination is to be carried out.