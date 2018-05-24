HRI Launch Racing Focused Social Media and Marketing Workshops

The Ownership Department of Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), in conjunction with CARE, are delighted to announce their upcoming workshop series designed at helping trainers to utilise social media to benefit their business and develop their marketing practices.

The workshops have been specifically designed with the racing industry in mind, from those with no online presence to those with a good understanding of the different online channels.

All trainers, stable staff and racing secretaries are invited to attend the complimentary workshops. Topics will range from setting up a social media page to creating a professional video for social media along with improving sales and communication techniques. Participants will leave with practical knowledge and will also benefit from post-workshop mentoring. The workshops, which commence in early June, will run over a half day, from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

Caroline Townend, Ownership Executive, HRI, said: “Marketing your brand is very important when it comes to attracting owners and raising your profile. Having an online presence is now a necessity. The aim of the workshops is to provide racing yards with practical skills which will hopefully make them confident with digital content and marketing their business effectively. We would encourage all trainers to have a representative in attendance. Please be advised it is not compulsory to attend all three workshops and we invite people to attend at the level they see fit.”

To find out more or to pre-register contact Caroline Townend at [email protected] or call 045 455 481.