HRI Announces Rescheduled Fixtures

Following the recent spate of race meeting cancellations due to the continuing poor weather, Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has announced the following rescheduled fixtures:-

DUNDALK, Friday March 2 – transferred to Friday evening March 9 (fresh entries close by 12 noon on Monday March 5 with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Thursday March 8)

NAVAN, Saturday March 3 – transferred to Thursday March 8 (fresh entries close by 12 noon on Monday March 5 with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Wednesday March 7)

LEOPARDSTOWN, Sunday March 4 – transferred to Friday afternoon March 9 (fresh entries close by 12 noon on Monday March 5 with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Thursday March 8). The 2m 5f beginners steeplechase (Race 40D) at this meeting has been deleted from the programme.

LEOPARDSTOWN, Monday March 5 – will not be rescheduled. However, three races from this meeting will be transferred as follows:-

Both the 2m 1f rated novice steeplechase (rated 123 or less – original Race 41E) and the 2m 5f beginners steeplechase (rated 109 or less over hurdles and fences – original Race 41G) will now be held at Leopardstown on Friday March 9 to form an eight-race card.

In addition, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle over 2m (original Race 41B) will now be held at Naas on Sunday March 11 as an eighth race (now becomes Race 45H) and will close for entries along with the rest of the Naas meeting on Tuesday March 6.

DUNDALK, Friday March 9 – the original Dundalk meeting scheduled for Friday March 9 is transferred to Monday afternoon March 12 (entries now close by 12 noon on Wednesday March 7 with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Sunday March 11)

CLONMEL, Thursday March 1 – transferred to Tuesday March 20 (fresh entries close by 12 noon on Thursday March 15 with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Monday March 19)