Housing Minister expected to announce €15m for city social housing development

By GBFM News
August 2, 2018

5:43 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Housing Minister is expected to next week announce €15 million in funding for a major social housing development in the city.

The project will comprise almost 70 homes and is earmarked for the Headford Road.

 

It’s understood the social housing development at an as-of-yet unspecified location at Headford Road will consist of 33 two-bed units, 32 3-bed units and four 4-bed units.

Funding of €15 million for the project will be allocated to Galway City Council under the Government’s Local Authority Housing Construction Programme.

Full details of the project will be revealed next week, when Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy officially approves the funding.

Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says there will be significantly more funding allocated to Galway in the near future for the provision of housing.

The Fine Gael Deputy says the City Council is at an ‘advanced stage’ in identifying other areas where the Government will fund social housing.

