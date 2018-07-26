Housing charity warns youth homelessness a growing problem in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People under 25 now account for almost half the number of people living in emergency accommodation in the West.

The Department of Housing’s latest figures show youth homelessness in the West grew by 30 percent in the 12 months to the end of June.

The number of homeless children in the region also increased by 50 percent, with 207 children living in emergency accommodation.

Karen Golden, CEO of Galway Simon Community, says youth homelessness is a growing problem in Galway.

She says the organisation has been responding to an increased demand on services.