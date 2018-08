Galway Bay fm newsroom – Housing charity Cluid is seeking tenders for the construction of 17 houses in Ballinasloe.

The development at Dunlo will involve the construction of 17 homes for senior citizens, a community facility and associated works.

The deadline for submission of tenders to the non-profit housing body is August 17th.

