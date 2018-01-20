15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Night Moves SundayA

Night Moves SundayA

House prices across Galway rocket by almost 40 percent

By GBFM News
January 20, 2018

Time posted: 10:18 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The price of a home across Galway has rocketed by almost 40 percent.

That’s according to a new national pricing survey, which found the average home in the county now costs 165 thousand euro.

That’s an increase of 38 percent over the past 12 months – and experts predict prices will rise by a further 3 percent during 2018.

Meanwhile, city properties command far greater prices, with the average home now costing 275 thousand euro.

Growth there has been considerably slower at 10 percent – however, further growth of 10 percent is expected over the coming year.

In the city catchment area, The Irish Independent 2018 Price Survey has identified Barna as an upcoming property hotspot for the coming year.

While in the county, particularly high demand is expected for Tuam in particular over the next twelve months due to it’s access to the M17 motorway.

Residential Property Editor with the Irish Independent, Mark Keenan, says the increases across Galway are the highest nationwide.

Mr Keenan says stifled development in Galway is causing house prices to increase rapidly – and parts of the city may soon rival prices in Dublin.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 20th January, 2018
Eugene Murphy top Dáil contributor across Galway’s 3 constituencies
January 20, 2018
Gardai and Council remove horses from Headford Road site
January 20, 2018
LISTEN: Up to 200 attend city march to demand end to Direct Provision
January 20, 2018
Eugene Murphy top Dáil contributor across Galway’s 3 constituencies

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 20, 2018
Connacht hammer Oyannax in Challenge Cup
January 19, 2018
Corofin Face Fulham Irish At The Second Attempt On Sunday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK