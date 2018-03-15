15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

House to house enquiries following alleged city assault and robbery

March 15, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are planning to carry out house-to-house enquiries following an alleged assault and robbery in the city last night. (14/3)

A man in his mid 20s was accosted while walking in the St. Mary’s Road area of Newcastle.

The 25-year old man was walking alone through St. Mary’s College at St. Mary’s Road when he was approached by 4 youths.

They subsequently assaulted him and robbed a sum of cash and the man’s mobile phone.

The victim didn’t suffer serious injuries and alerted gardaí straight away.

Gardaí are now reviewing CCTV from the St. Marys Road, Shantalla area and will also carry out house-to-house enquiries.

Anyone who may have been in the Shantalla area around 9 o’ clock last night and who may have seen the culprits is asked to contact Millstreet garda station on 091 53 8000.

