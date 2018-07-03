15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Hose-pipe ban to be extended to Galway this week

By GBFM News
July 3, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A hose-pipe ban is to be extended to Galway later this week due to increased demand on the supply network.

Irish Water says there’s a ‘predictable pattern’ for water shortages around the country as the dry weather continues.

It’s extending its hosepipe ban beyond the Greater Dublin area this week.

The utility has warned that the Ballinasloe water treatment plant is operating at full capacity and reservoir levels are now a major concern.

Water consumption on Inis Oirr and Inis Meain has increased by 30 per cent in the past two weeks and Irish Water is urging customers to increase their efforts to conserve supply.

Night time restrictions are already in place on Inis Mor, Ballyconneely and Tonabrocky areas.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
