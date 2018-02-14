15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Horse Racing Ireland Launch Student Summer Internships

By Sport GBFM
February 14, 2018

Time posted: 3:28 pm

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) have launched their student summer internship programme, open to all Third Level students.  There are four paid placements available, commencing in June 2018 and running throughout the summer over a 10 to 12 week period.

Students will benefit from mentoring by experienced professionals while developing their practical skills and gaining valuable experience in all aspects of the racing industry including marketing, communications, social media, sales, racecourse operations, race day planning and event management.

Three of the four interns will be based in HRI Head Offices at Ballymany, Kildare and the fourth intern will be based at Leopardstown Racecourse.

Further details and application form are available at www.hri.ie/work-with-hri/internships.  Closing date for applications is March 23, 2018.

