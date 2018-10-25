Horse Racing Ireland launch MyRacing25

New racing club initiative for 18-25 year olds

Horse Racing Ireland today launched MyRacing25, a new racing club for 18-25 year olds, at Jessica Harrington’s Commonstown Stables followed by a visit to Kildangan Stud.

MyRacing25 introductory annual membership costs just €10 and allows members free entry to five key racedays from a selection of various flagship racedays around the country including Clonmel Oil Day this November 15, Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase Day at Cork Racecourse Mallow, Fairyhouse Winter Festival, Christmas Racing at Leopardstown, The Connacht National Day at Roscommon Racecourse in June 2019 and Super Sunday in Tipperary in October next year.

In addition, MyRacing25 members will also have access to exclusive behind the scenes trips to racing yards, stud farms and meet and greet opportunities with racing stars. Members will also be offered priority ticketing and reduced admission for additional premium racedays.

Membership to the MyRacing25 club is now available at www.goracing.ie

Paul Dermody, Director of Commercial and Marketing at Horse Racing Ireland, said:

“Recruiting new people into racing is a significant priority for Horse Racing Ireland and MyRacing25 will help us achieve our key objectives to grow engagement and increase interest levels in racing, ultimately maximising attendances at the 26 racecourses around the country. Unique experiences and entertainment platforms are valid currencies for the youth market and we know that horse racing, through the MyRacing25 club, is one channel that can deliver those experiences in spades.”

Launching MyRacing25 at her Commonstown Stables, leading trainer Jessica Harrington commented: “MyRacing25 is a brilliant initiative for students and young professionals with various levels of interest in racing to learn more about racing and meet many of the wonderful stars of our sport. We were delighted to host a group today to give them unique access to some of our equine stars and the day-to-day workings of a racing yard.”

MyRacing25 annual membership allows free entry to any five of the ten key racedays below:

Naas Racecourse: Choose from any fixture (October 2018 – September 2019)

Clonmel Oil Day: 15th November 2018 (Clonmel Oil Day)

Limerick Racecourse: 30th November 2018 (National Hunt meeting)

Fairyhouse Racecourse: 2nd December 2018 (Winter Festival)

Cork Racecourse: 9th December 2018 (Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase Day)

Leopardstown Racecourse: 29th December 2018 (Christmas Racing)

Navan Racecourse: 19th January 2019 (National Hunt meeting)

Dundalk Racecourse: 17th April 2019 (All-weather racing)

Roscommon Racecourse: 11th June 2019 (Connacht National Day)

Tipperary Racecourse: 6th October 2019 (Super Sunday)