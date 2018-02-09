15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Hopes new allocation of ambulance staff will improve Connemara coverage

By GBFM News
February 9, 2018

Time posted: 11:22 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped the allocation of new ambulance staff for Galway in the coming weeks will allow for greater coverage in Connemara.

It follows a high level meeting in Dublin yesterday between a number of Galway’s public representatives and the National Ambulance Service.

They discussed ongoing concerns about the level of service being provided in the city and across Connemara.

Campaigners across Connemara in particular say despite the presence of an ambulance base in Carraroe, patients are often left waiting more than an hour.

It’s now been confirmed that an additional ambulance crew – of six to eight staff – will be allocated to Galway by the end of next month.

It’s hoped this allocation will ensure that the South Connemara crew will be freed up to serve the region on a more regular basis.

The National Ambulance Service has also agreed to conduct a mini capacity review of the service in Connemara.

Galway West Fine Gael Junior Minister Sean Kyne says more resources are always needed but a new crew is a big boost.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ladies Football National League Preview
GMIT To Host CFAI Cup Finals Week
February 9, 2018
Works to alleviate traffic congestion in Parkmore to begin on Monday
February 9, 2018
New facility for children with autism approved for Castlegar school
February 9, 2018
Emergency services dealing with several crashes across the county

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 9, 2018
County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Draws Tonight LIVE on Galway Bay FM
February 9, 2018
GMIT To Host CFAI Cup Finals Week
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK