Hopes new allocation of ambulance staff will improve Connemara coverage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped the allocation of new ambulance staff for Galway in the coming weeks will allow for greater coverage in Connemara.

It follows a high level meeting in Dublin yesterday between a number of Galway’s public representatives and the National Ambulance Service.

They discussed ongoing concerns about the level of service being provided in the city and across Connemara.

Campaigners across Connemara in particular say despite the presence of an ambulance base in Carraroe, patients are often left waiting more than an hour.

It’s now been confirmed that an additional ambulance crew – of six to eight staff – will be allocated to Galway by the end of next month.

It’s hoped this allocation will ensure that the South Connemara crew will be freed up to serve the region on a more regular basis.

The National Ambulance Service has also agreed to conduct a mini capacity review of the service in Connemara.

Galway West Fine Gael Junior Minister Sean Kyne says more resources are always needed but a new crew is a big boost.