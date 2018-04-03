Hope for Galway farmers as Agriculture Minister announces review of fodder supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom: The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has announced an immediate review of fodder supplies and identification of possible measures to increase fodder availability.

This follows a meeting of Department officials with Teagasc and the main co-ops that took place last week and is convened to meet again tomorrow following what has been a difficult weekend.

This group is ensuring a co-ordinated approach to the issue and will also look at the availability of fodder including possible recourse to the option of imports, should it be required.

Minister Creed says where there had been regional difficulties with fodder availability previously, the recent poor weather, coupled with poor grass growth has delayed turnout of animals across the country, and this is putting pressure on fodder supplies across a number of regions.

Department of Agriculture officials met with Teagasc and the major co-operatives last week to ensure co-ordinated advisory support for farmers.”

IFA President Joe Healy says the weather over the Easter Weekend has left farmers reeling at a time when they needed a period of good weather to get things moving.

Joe Healy, who runs his own farm in Athenry, says the situation is close to a national emergency.

He has been stressing the need for for supports for farmers following unprecedented weather events in recent months.