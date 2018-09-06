15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Homecare Services Bluebird Care is running an open Jobs & QQI Training day this Wednesday

By Damian Burke
September 6, 2018

Time posted: 4:08 pm

Due to increased demand for Homecare Services Bluebird Care is running an open Jobs & QQI Training day this Wednesday 12th September from 10am to 4pm in their offices at Block 6, Galway Technology Park, Parkmore, Galway. Meet a member of the team for information on Job opportunities and QQI training in Healthcare Support or phone Bluebird Care on 091, four, eight hundred, forty nine or email [email protected] 

print
JobSpot
Pitches from Presidential hopefuls underway at Galway City Council
Sean Gallagher places focus on disability as he pitches to Galway City Councillors
September 3, 2018
Kitchen porter and Accommodation Assistants required for Ashford Castle
September 3, 2018
A fulltime Fitter required with Halcon Doors
August 31, 2018
Tuam Heating and Plumbing require a full time sales assistant