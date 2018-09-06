Due to increased demand for Homecare Services Bluebird Care is running an open Jobs & QQI Training day this Wednesday 12th September from 10am to 4pm in their offices at Block 6, Galway Technology Park, Parkmore, Galway. Meet a member of the team for information on Job opportunities and QQI training in Healthcare Support or phone Bluebird Care on 091, four, eight hundred, forty nine or email [email protected]

