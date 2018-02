Mervue United have been handed a home Quarter Final in the FAI Junior Cup following the draw yesterday at the Aviva Stadium. They will play Newmarket Celtic of the Clare League in Fahy’s Field on the 11th of March. The rest of the draw sees Usher Celtic take on Ballinasloe Town’s conquerors St Michaels, Ayrfield United will be at home to North End United and Shannon Town will be at home to Pike Rovers.

Manager Gareth Gorman gave his reaction to John Mulligan on FYI Galway