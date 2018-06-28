Home Care Group have an exciting opportunity for a motivated individual

Home Care Group based in Loughrea, Co. Galway have an exciting opportunity for a motivated individual to join a leading homecare service company and to further develop and enhance their career at a senior management level. Home Care Group are recruiting a Clinical Nurse Manager/Care Managerwho will be responsible for the overall quality of service delivery to clients within the Company. They will provide leadership and management to all domiciliary and clinical care staff. They will be responsible for the implementation of all Home Care Group Care policies and procedures, protocols and guidance.

Qualities

The Clinical Nurse Manager/Care Manageressential qualities will include the ability to demonstrate kindness, compassion and patience, ability to positively influence people, good negotiating skills, excellent planning, organisational and listening skills. Your responsibilities as a Clinical Nurse Manager/Care Manager will include . . .

• Overseeing the planning, allocation and evaluation of the workload of all staff

• Ensuring compliance with safeguarding systems

• Liaise with clients, family and Health Care Professionals

• Implement induction programmes

• Identify staff training needs and provide accordingly

• Recruit, select and effectively supervise a small care workforce Qualifications & Experience

• Registered Nurse on live register of NMBI (in any division)

• Management Experience

• A Healthcare Management/business qualification is desirable

For further information contact Sheila on 087 700 30 40 or [email protected]