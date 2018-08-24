Hockey Silver Medal Heroines In Galway On Sunday

The Connacht Branch have announced that World Cup Silver medallists Nicci Daly and Hannah Matthews will be in Galway on Sunday at 11.15am in the Pavilion in Dangan and they will meet the Connacht U18 and U16 squads before a question and answer session.

There will also going to be a special presentation made to both players by President of the Connacht Branch Aisling Keogh.

Nicci Daly has been speaking to John Mulligan about Ireland’s World Cup journey and also the increase in interest in Hockey as a result of their outstanding successes.

The event is open to the public and all are welcome