15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Hockey Silver Medal Heroines In Galway On Sunday

By Sport GBFM
August 24, 2018

Time posted: 3:43 pm

The Connacht Branch have announced that World Cup Silver medallists Nicci Daly and Hannah Matthews will be in Galway on Sunday at 11.15am in the Pavilion in Dangan and they will meet the Connacht U18 and U16 squads before a question and answer session.

There will also going to be a special presentation made to both players by President of the Connacht Branch Aisling Keogh.

Nicci Daly has been speaking to John Mulligan about Ireland’s World Cup journey and also the increase in interest in Hockey as a result of their outstanding successes.

The event is open to the public and all are welcome

print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Shutdown of the water supply in St. Michael’s Square Ballinasloe
August 24, 2018
Claregalway Roadshow With Ollie Turner
August 24, 2018
Galway GAA Confirm Next Round Of Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championship Fixtures
August 24, 2018
Teams Finalised For TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Finals

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 24, 2018
Petition to have deported man returned to Galway
August 24, 2018
Traffic delays near Killimor after truck overturns

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline