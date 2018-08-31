History to be made in Rossaveal harbour with gathering of Galway Hookers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – History is to be made in Rossaveal harbour tomorrow with a unique gathering of Galway Hookers.

It will be the first time ever 20 of the special boats will be tied side by side as the Galway Hooker Association will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Many of the crafts on display are over 150 years old and have been handed down through generations of families.

The event includes sailing and equipment demonstrations, talks and a barbeque on the pier while the the crews will conduct personalised tours.

The celebration will take place at Rossaveel Harbour from noon until 6pm tomorrow

Donncha Mac Con Iomaire from the Galway Hooker association says the craft are an important asset to Galways tourism potential.