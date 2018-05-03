History Beckons For Kilkerrin United

Sunday next could be a special day for Kilkerrin United who will attempt to win Connacht Silverware for the first time when they face Swinford in the Connacht Shield Final in Lecarrow. United reached the Connacht Cup Quarter Finals in 2007 and the Shield Quarter Finals in 2015 but this is their first time in a provincial final. en route to making the final they had wins over Fahy Rovers, Dynamo Blues, Manulla and Real Tubber and face a Swinford side who beat Colemanstown 3-1 in the Semi-Final.

Their captain Aidan Kitt spoke to John Mulligan this afternoon….

Kick off in Lecarrow on Sunday is at 3pm.