15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

History Beckons For Kilkerrin United

By Sport GBFM
May 3, 2018

Time posted: 4:29 pm

Sunday next could be a special day for Kilkerrin United who will attempt to win Connacht Silverware for the first time when they face Swinford in the Connacht Shield Final in Lecarrow. United reached the Connacht Cup Quarter Finals in 2007 and the Shield Quarter Finals in 2015 but this is their first time in a provincial final. en route to making the final they had wins over Fahy Rovers, Dynamo Blues, Manulla and Real Tubber and face a Swinford side who beat Colemanstown 3-1 in the Semi-Final.

Their captain Aidan Kitt spoke to John Mulligan this afternoon….

Kick off in Lecarrow on Sunday is at 3pm.

 

The Kilkerrin United Squad who face Swinford in the Final of the TP Brennan Connacht Shield on Sunday in Lecarrow. Kick off is 3pm.

print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Archbishop Eamon Martin delivers keynote address at city education conference
May 3, 2018
Jack Canning of Galway named as a Bord Gáis Energy Ambassador For The 2018 Season
May 3, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday May 3rd 2018
May 3, 2018
New CEO of Rowing Ireland Appointed

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 3, 2018
Archbishop Eamon Martin delivers keynote address at city education conference
May 3, 2018
Final approval for multi-million mixed-use development in Knocknacarra

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline