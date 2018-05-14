Claregalway Badminton won their first ever All-Ireland Badminton title yesterday when they claimed the All-Ireland Club Final in the G Category at the UL Sports Arena in Limerick. In the Round Robin Format Final they beat Wicklow who represented Leinster 4-3 and Waterford from Munster 4-1. The team was made up of Team captain Jean Carpenter, Marie McMahon, Audrey O’Toole, Annie Rosario, Brian Casserley, John Paul O’Connell, Kevin Moran, Jubin Thomas and Justin Lane.
Historic First National Title For Claregalway Badminton Club
By Sport GBFM
May 14, 2018
Time posted: 3:23 pm
