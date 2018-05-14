Historic First National Title For Claregalway Badminton Club

Claregalway Badminton won their first ever All-Ireland Badminton title yesterday when they claimed the All-Ireland Club Final in the G Category at the UL Sports Arena in Limerick. In the Round Robin Format Final they beat Wicklow who represented Leinster 4-3 and Waterford from Munster 4-1. The team was made up of Team captain Jean Carpenter, Marie McMahon, Audrey O’Toole, Annie Rosario, Brian Casserley, John Paul O’Connell, Kevin Moran, Jubin Thomas and Justin Lane.

