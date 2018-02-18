Historic AGM as clubs steer GUI forward

The attendance of clubs at the Annual General Meeting of the Golfing Union of Ireland on Saturday represented the most significant of a series of governance changes that the organisation has undergone in the last three years.

Iggy Ó Muircheartaigh, Chairman of the GUI Board said: “The attendance by member clubs at an AGM of the organisation replaces the erstwhile system of provincial delegate representation on Central Council, and is a notable step in promoting democratic participation by Clubs in the Union’s development, and in helping the Union to achieve its strategic objective of a strong and open culture.”

Club and Branch delegates in attendance were given updates on Club Supports provided by the Confederation of Golf in Ireland, the GUI’s High Performance Programme and the World Amateur Team Championships. A comprehensive update on progress made towards the establishment of One Governing Body for golf in Ireland was also delivered.

Addressing the issue of One Governing Body, the Chairman added: “Over the past two years, the Discussions’ Group has consulted widely with all stakeholders in producing a Proposal for One Governing Body which was approved in principle by both Boards prior to Christmas. The Provincial Councils of the GUI and the District Executives of the ILGU are currently being briefed on the proposal and it is envisaged that if and when the final detailed Proposal is approved by the GUI Board, Clubs will be invited to briefing sessions in March or April before being put to simultaneous EGMs of both the GUI and the ILGU.”

“There will be an increased emphasis on golf development & promotion in the new body and significant additional investment in club services and club support” he added.

Outgoing President Peter Sinclair delivered a passionate address to the meeting, and was particularly keen to impress upon those present that golf needs to do more to accommodate children and families.

“The future of golf ultimately rests with those who have not yet held a club in their hands. We must imbue the next generation with the same passion that we have for golf.

Golf has so much to offer but it is important to recognise the challenges that we still face.

Life is changing and today’s young people want more than mere membership of a golf club. I think that a golf club has to offer more. Clubs must modernise and make families feel welcome. We need to be more tolerant of youngsters. We must be conscious of how society has changed over time. We have to adapt to accommodate people’s tastes”.

Templemore’s John Moloughney was elected as the 70th President of the GUI while Jim McGovern from Castlebar will serve as President Elect.

Kilkea Castle Golf Club’s affiliation to the Union was also ratified at the meeting.

Election of Officers

President: John Moloughney (Templemore)

President-Elect: Jim McGovern (Castlebar)

Hon. Treasurer: Rollo McClure (Malone)

Hon. Secretary: Albert Lee (Mullingar)

Appointment of the Board

Chairman: Iognáid Ó Muircheartaigh

President: John Moloughney

President-Elect: Jim McGovern

Hon. Treasurer: Rollo McClure

Hon. Secretary: Albert Lee

Connacht Nominee: Michael Heaney

Leinster Nominee: John Ferriter

Munster Nominee: Jim Long

Ulster Nominee: John White

Independent Member: Keith McGarry

Independent Member: John Power

Appointment of Auditors

Miscampbell and Co. (Belfast)

Appointment of Trustees

Connacht: Fred W Perry

Leinster: Walter Skelton

Munster: Sean MacMahon

Ulster: William G Black

The following motions were passed

Motion 1: Proposed by the Board of the Golfing Union of Ireland – That Rule 42 of the Constitution be amended as follows, so that the first reference of “charitable” be struck out:

Current Text:

“If upon the winding up or dissolution of the GUI there remains, after satisfaction of all its debts and liabilities, any property whatsoever, it shall not be paid to or distributed among the members of the GUI. Instead, such property shall be given or transferred to some other charitable institution or institutions having main objects similar to the main objects of the GUI. The institution or institutions to which the property is to be given or transferred shall prohibit the distribution of its or their income and property among its or their members to an extent at least as great as is imposed on the GUI under or by virtue of Rule 42 hereof.

Members of the GUI shall select the relevant institution or institutions at or before the time of dissolution, and if and so far as effect cannot be given to such provisions, then the property shall be given or transferred to some charitable object.”

Proposed Amended Text:

“If upon the winding up or dissolution of the GUI there remains, after satisfaction of all its debts and liabilities, any property whatsoever, it shall not be paid to or distributed among the members of the GUI. Instead, such property shall be given or transferred to some other institution or institutions having main objects similar to the main objects of the GUI. The institution or institutions to which the property is to be given or transferred shall prohibit the distribution of its or their income and property among its or their members to an extent at least as great as is imposed on the GUI under or by virtue of Rule 42 hereof. Members of the GUI shall select the relevant institution or institutions at or before the time of dissolution, and if and so far as effect cannot be given to such provisions, then the property shall be given or transferred to some charitable object.”

Rationale: This provision was originally added to the Constitution in 2009 at the request of the Revenue Commissioners; however, it was recently found by the Constitution Review Committee of the Union not to reflect the proper status of the Union as a sporting body (therefore, not a charity). The proposed revision would align this Rule with the rules of other sporting bodies, including the Irish Ladies Golf Union.

Motion 2: That a new Clause 10.13 be inserted into the Constitution, and the current Clause 12.1 be correspondingly amended to require all member clubs to comply with safeguarding and child protection requirements as they exist in legislation and best practice.

Current Text of Clause 12.1:

“An Affiliated Club shall be held to be in serious breach of the provisions of this Constitution in the case of the following:

a breach of the Rules of Amateur Status, as approved by the R&A, taking place on its Course or Links or in the Clubhouse and whether in a competition organised by the Club or otherwise; or

a prize being offered in a competition run on its Course or Links, whether organised by the Club or otherwise, which is not allowed by or valued in excess of the amount allowed by the said Rules of Amateur Status is offered, whether it is won or not; or

a failure by the Club to comply with CONGU’s UHS.”

Proposed Text of new Clause 10.13:

“It shall be a condition of membership that all affiliated clubs must adopt a safeguarding statement and appoint a Children’s Officer on an annual basis.”

Proposed amended text of Clause 12.1:

“An Affiliated Club shall be held to be in serious breach of the provisions of this Constitution in the case of the following:

a breach of the Rules of Amateur Status, as approved by the R&A, taking place on its Course or Links or in the Clubhouse and whether in a competition organised by the Club or otherwise; or

a prize being offered in a competition run on its Course or Links, whether organised by the Club or otherwise, which is not allowed by or valued in excess of the amount allowed by the said Rules of Amateur Status is offered, whether it is won or not; or

a failure by the Club to comply with CONGU’s UHS; or

a failure by the Club to comply with the requirements of Rule 10.13 of this Constitution.”

Motion 3: Proposed by the Board of the Golfing Union of Ireland – That Clause 28.1 of the Constitution be amended as follows:

Current Text:

28.1 The Union shall hold an Annual Meeting not later than the last day of February in each year. The meeting shall be chaired by the Chairman of the GUI Board, and shall deal with the following business:

28.1.1 To receive:

28.1.1.1 Minutes of the previous General Meeting and of meetings of the Board held since the last General Meeting.

28.1.1.2 The President’s Statement

28.1.1.3 Reports of the Union Officers

28.1.1.4 The Statement of Accounts

28.1.1.5 Motions to amend the Constitution

submitted in accordance with Rule 34

28.1.1.6 Motions of such an existential nature as to necessitate the operation of Rule 42 of the Constitution, submitted in accordance with Rule 34

28.1.2 To elect the Officers of the Union in accordance with Rule 20, having been proposed and seconded by two members of the Nominations Committee in attendance (vide Clause 28.2)

28.1.3 To appoint the Board, having been proposed and seconded by two members of the Nominations Committee in attendance (vide Clause 28.2).

28.1.4 To appoint Auditors, having been proposed and seconded by two members of the Board in attendance.

28.1.5 To appoint Trustees having been proposed and seconded by two members of the Board in attendance.

Proposed Amended Text:

28.1 The Union shall hold an Annual Meeting not later than the last day of February in each year. The meeting shall be chaired by the Chairman of the GUI Board, and shall deal with the following business:

28.1.1 To receive:

28.1.1.1 Minutes of the previous General Meeting and the Chairman’s Report of proceedings of the Board in the period between Annual General Meetings.

28.1.1.2 The President’s Report

28.1.1.3 The Honorary Treasurer’s Report

28.1.1.4 The Statement of Accounts

28.1.1.5 Motions to amend the Constitution

submitted in accordance with Rule 34

28.1.1.6 Motions of such an existential nature as to necessitate the operation of Rule 42 of the Constitution, submitted in accordance with Rule 34

28.1.2 To elect the Officers of the Union in accordance with Rule 20, having been proposed and seconded by two members of the Nominations Committee in attendance (vide Clause 28.2)

28.1.3 To appoint the Board, having been proposed and seconded by two members of the Nominations Committee in attendance (vide Clause 28.2).

28.1.4 To appoint Auditors, having been proposed and seconded by two members of the Board in attendance.

28.1.5 To appoint Trustees having been proposed and seconded by two members of the Board in attendance.

Rationale: Due to a drafting oversight at the AGM of Central Council last year, the Board wish to correct the foregoing sub-clause to reflect the intention, which was to provide a more digestible summary of the proceedings of the Board over the previous year, rather than the minutes of each meeting. Should the meeting wish to retain the current provision, copies of the Minutes shall be available for inspection.

Sub-Committees

Championship Committee

CEO (Convenor), J Mooney, N McLoughlin, M Evans, J McNamara, A Marsden, K Raftery, T Donnelly, B Lynch, K Glynn, N Agate, B Hutchinson, D Logue

Rules & Competitions

A Marsden (Convenor), M Evans, J Cullen, D Prendergast, B Hutchinson, Connacht Ex. Officer, Leinster Ex. Officer, Munster Ex. Officer, Ulster Ex. Officer

SSS & Handicapping

J Clancy (Convenor), J O’Donoghue, J Mooney, G Ennis, W O’Brien, K Glynn, D Prendergast, B Hutchinson, D Montague

High Performance

N MacSweeney (Convenor), Irish Senior Captain, Irish Boys’ Captain, Convenor Junior Golf, Walker Cup Selector, C McConn, J McNamara, L Troy, B Edwards

Junior Golf

P English (Convenor), Junior Selection Committee, J McKinstry, T Slevin, K Murray, J McGrath

Junior Selection

Irish Boys’ Captain (Convenor), J Duggan, K Raftery, P English, P Waddell

Senior Selection

Irish Senior Captain (Convenor), N MacSweeney, M Delaney, K Murray, J White

Seniors Selection

Irish Seniors Captain (Convenor), M Donohue, B Doyle, S O’Leary, B Hutchinson

Constitution Review

F Perry (Convenor), E Fayne, D Murphy, B Punch, G I McCandless

Finance

Hon Treasurer (Convenor), Trustees, Connacht Hon Treasurer, Leinster Hon Treasurer, Munster Hon Treasurer, Ulster Hon Treasurer

Others

STRI Rep: M P Murphy

Hon Delegates to AGM: S Smith, S Gallagher, C Madigan, M Burns, T Jones