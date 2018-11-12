15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Historic 53rd Hollymount Road Races this Sunday 18th November

November 12, 2018

The 53rd edition  of the famous  Annual  Hollymount Road Races takes place this coming Sunday. It is an event held every November since 1966 in the South Mayo village  making it one of the longest surviving running fixtures of its type still in existence it’s also incredible that the race founder Sean Reilly has been at the helm of the organising committee every year since its establishment. The Hollymount Races have always been unique in the athletic fixture list offering a huge welcome to visiting runners in which  many local families  provide free bed and breakfast on the weekend. its also the event where local runners and joggers can rub shoulders with  runners from around the country and beyond.

The race logo says “Running since 1966” and no doubt it will do so long into the future once again Sean Reilly, his family and his local committee will be pulling out all the stops many of Ireland’s leading runners along with many locals and a bus load from Britain will be making their  way to the start line.

The full schedule for the 53rd Hollymount Road Races on Sunday is as follows

Registration at Community Centre  from 11am

12 noon – Start of Boys and Girls under 17.  3k

12.20 – Start of Womens 6k

1pm – Start of  Mens International 10k

**Usual individual and team prizes in each race**

2pm Refreshments available to all participants followed by prize presentation.

More information from Race Director  Sean Reilly (086) 8402679

Sport
