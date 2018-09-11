Higher planning board approves new bigger Lidl store for Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam is to get a major new Lidl store.

The company has been granted planning approval by An Bord Pleanála for the development at Galway Road despite objections by independent retailers.

Lidl was initially granted planning permission by the county council for the demolition of the existing discount foodstore and the construction of an even bigger store.

However RGDATA – the group which represents independent retailers – lodged an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the decision.

An Bord Pleanála has decided to grant permission for the new Lidl store, ruling that it would not adversely affect the visual amenities of the area.

For more on this story tune in to FYI Galway at 5…