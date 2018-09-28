15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Higher planning authority recommends further consideration of NUIG housing plan

By GBFM News
September 28, 2018

Time posted: 1:48 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway needs to further consider or amend its plans for new student accommodation at the college’s northern campus before it submits a full planning application.

That’s the opinion of An Bord Pleanála, which has reviewed preliminary plans for student accommodation comprising 471 bed spaces in Dangan.

Under new legislation, planning applications for large housing developments of more than 200 student bed spaces can bypass the local authority and go straight to An Bord Pleanála.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
September 28, 2018
