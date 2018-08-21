15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Higher planning authority overturns approval for water storage on Inis Meain

August 21, 2018

A decision to grant approval to Irish Water to install new water reservoir infrastructure on Inis Meáin has been overturned by An Bord Pleanála.

The county council granted planning permission to Irish Water late last year for the provision of raw water storage tanks on the middle of the Aran Islands.

However a local resident appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála and has been successful in having the decision overturned.

 

SOCIAL NETWORK