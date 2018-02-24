Higher planning authority gives approval for Knocknacarra homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal for a new housing development in Knocknacarra has been approved despite objections.

Highgate Properties Limited has been granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála for 11 new houses at Barna Road, with revised conditions.

Last year, the city council initially granted permission for 8 new houses at Barna Road, Knocknacarra with conditions attached.

That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by locals in Seacrest.

They argued that a planned laneway at the development would open up the prospect of anti-social behaviour and illegal dumping.

However, despite these concerns, An Bord Pleanála has allowed the 11-home development to go ahead with 17 conditions attached.

The board states that anything less than 11 houses at that location would conflict with national policy.

The board ruled that it would not seriously injure the amenities of the area and would not be prejudicial to public health.