15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sport with Garry Kelly

Sport with Garry Kelly

Higher planning authority gives approval for Knocknacarra homes

By GBFM News
February 24, 2018

Time posted: 12:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal for a new housing development in Knocknacarra has been approved despite objections.

Highgate Properties Limited has been granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála for 11 new houses at Barna Road, with revised conditions.

 

Last year, the city council initially granted permission for 8 new houses at Barna Road, Knocknacarra with conditions attached.

That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by locals in Seacrest.

They argued that a planned laneway at the development would open up the prospect of anti-social behaviour and illegal dumping.

However, despite these concerns, An Bord Pleanála has allowed the 11-home development to go ahead with 17 conditions attached.

The board states that anything less than 11 houses at that location would conflict with national policy.

The board ruled that it would not seriously injure the amenities of the area and would not be prejudicial to public health.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices, Saturday 24th of February, 2018
Four fold increase in number of UHG outpatients waiting over 18 months
University Hospital Galway
February 24, 2018
Four fold increase in number of UHG outpatients waiting over 18 months
February 23, 2018
County Councillors to meet with TII over Galway road concerns
February 23, 2018
Back to the drawing board for planned study on future of Galway hospitals

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 23, 2018
Galway Hurling Team V Dublin announced
February 23, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK