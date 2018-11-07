15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

High level speakers to address television industry summit in city tomorrow

By GBFM News
November 7, 2018

Time posted: 4:31 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The executive producer of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Andy Cadman and co-creators of the TV show Finding Joy, Amy Huberman and Rebecca O’Flannagan will be among speakers to feature at tomorrow’s Fís Summit in the city.

TV industry executives, creators and producers from ITV, BBC, RTE, TG4 will be taking part in panel discussions, talks, and networking events

The summit is being organised by the Galway Film Centre and will host a variety of national and international speakers.

‘Entertainment’ will be the theme of the second annual Fís TV Summit which will take place at the G Hotel.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
