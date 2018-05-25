15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

High level meeting to discuss next step on future of St. Brigid’s in Ballinasloe

By GBFM News
May 25, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A high-level meeting will take place next week to discuss the next step in a major project on the future of St. Brigid’s in Ballinasloe.

In recent weeks, an online survey on Minister Denis Naughten’s website invited the public to have its say on the future of the former hospital.

It drew over 600 detailed responses, which Minister Naughten believes is representative of the strong opinion held among those living in the town.

The site is owned by the HSE – but Minister Naughten hopes his consultation project will be taken on board in determining its future.

He says all responses have been carefully analysed and will form the basis for a major discussion workshop to be held on Friday June 1st.

It’ll involve a range of stakeholders both local and national – including representatives from the IDA.

Tune in to FYI Galway at 5 for an extended interview with Communications Minister Naughten on this…

