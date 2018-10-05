High-level meeting on Galway 2020 to get underway this afternoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A high-level meeting is set to get underway in the city in the next hour to discuss the progression of the Galway 2020 Capital of Culture project.

A wide range of cultural groups involved in the bid are meeting with the CEOs of Galway city and county councils.

It follows a week of turmoil for the project, marked by high-level resignations and increasing fears over the impact of severe funding cuts.

Many believe the reduction in budgets – some reportedly as high as 80 percent – means the project outlined in the successful bid cannot be delivered.

The cuts have already led to Druid Theatre company shelving one of 2020’s flagship productions – to focus on a much smaller alternative.

However, earlier today, Government Ministers expressed full confidence that the project can be turned around.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring says the Galway 2020 board has the full confidence of the Culture Minister Josepha Madigan.