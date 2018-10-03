Here’s Why 25,000 People Will Be Running In The Dark This November

The Mark Pollock Trust believe they can cure paralysis.
Not only do they have 100% confidence that they can achieve this incredible goal, they also believe that it can be done in our lifetime.
The unreckonable force behind the campaign is Mark Pollock, who achieved unimaginable things as an adventure athlete following the loss of his sight in 1998, and his amazing team at The Mark Pollock Trust.
In 2010, Mark’s world was turned upside down after a fall from a two-story window left him paralysed. From then on, Mark found himself on a new type of adventure: to find a cure for paralysis once and for all.
This is why 25,000 people in 50 cities will be taking to the streets to take part in Run in the Dark.
Mark Pollock and his incredible team are determined to cure paralysis in our lifetimes.
As part of a global movement to cure paralysis, people everywhere, from Sydney to San Francisco, will be running either a 5K or 10k race in a bid to light up the streets for the cause.
This November, it’s Ireland’s turn.
The races are as follows:
- Dublin- 7th November 2018
- Kerry – 7th November 2018
- Cork- 14th November 2018
- Belfast- 14th November 2018
- Galway- 14th November 2018
- Limerick- 14th November 2018
- Kilkenny – 14th November 2018
- Mallow- 14th November 2018
We spoke to Mark about what Run in the Dark means for him. He told us “We’re trying to cure paralysis for the 60 million people around the world who suffer from it. We’ve created a global community to solve that problem. So, by doing the 5k or 10k people are contributing to change the lives of 60 million people.”
Another amazing element of the event, Mark tells us, is that the Mark Pollock Trust is encouraging everyone to find their own goal. While Mark’s is, of course, to cure paralysis, everyone will have their own reasons to take part in an event like this and should fully embrace that. Whether you want to get fit, tick a 5k or 10k off your bucket list, or whatever the reason may be, you’ll be doing good for an incredible cause along the way.
To sign up for this amazing event, head here.
If you’d like to hear more about Mark’s experiences, you can watch his recent Ted Talk below.
via YouTube/TedRadioHour
Galway Route
Commencing at the entrance gates to Mutton Island on the seafront, participants will start the run along the 3m footpath of Gratton road for 700 m and then proceed to join the 4m wide salt hill promenade and continue the run until they reach black rock wall at 2.5km.
They will then u turn and run back along the same route until they reach the entrance gates at Mutton Island. At this point the 5km runners will finish and 10 km runners will run the route one extra time.
The runners will be on public pathways at all times and no public roads will be crossed for the run.
Whether you are completing the 5km run or 10km run, please aim to arrive at 19.30 (7.30pm) so that we can ensure everyone will receive their flashing armband and have a group photo before we go running!