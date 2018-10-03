Here’s Why 25,000 People Will Be Running In The Dark This November

The Mark Pollock Trust believe they can cure paralysis.

Not only do they have 100% confidence that they can achieve this incredible goal, they also believe that it can be done in our lifetime.

The unreckonable force behind the campaign is Mark Pollock, who achieved unimaginable things as an adventure athlete following the loss of his sight in 1998, and his amazing team at The Mark Pollock Trust.

In 2010, Mark’s world was turned upside down after a fall from a two-story window left him paralysed. From then on, Mark found himself on a new type of adventure: to find a cure for paralysis once and for all.

This is why 25,000 people in 50 cities will be taking to the streets to take part in Run in the Dark.

Mark Pollock and his incredible team are determined to cure paralysis in our lifetimes.

As part of a global movement to cure paralysis, people everywhere, from Sydney to San Francisco, will be running either a 5K or 10k race in a bid to light up the streets for the cause.

This November, it’s Ireland’s turn.

The races are as follows:

Dublin- 7th November 2018

Kerry – 7 th November 2018

November 2018 Cork- 14th November 2018

Belfast- 14th November 2018

Galway- 14th November 2018

Limerick- 14th November 2018

Kilkenny – 14th November 2018

Mallow- 14th November 2018

We spoke to Mark about what Run in the Dark means for him. He told us “We’re trying to cure paralysis for the 60 million people around the world who suffer from it. We’ve created a global community to solve that problem. So, by doing the 5k or 10k people are contributing to change the lives of 60 million people.”

Another amazing element of the event, Mark tells us, is that the Mark Pollock Trust is encouraging everyone to find their own goal. While Mark’s is, of course, to cure paralysis, everyone will have their own reasons to take part in an event like this and should fully embrace that. Whether you want to get fit, tick a 5k or 10k off your bucket list, or whatever the reason may be, you’ll be doing good for an incredible cause along the way.

To sign up for this amazing event, head here.

If you’d like to hear more about Mark’s experiences, you can watch his recent Ted Talk below.

via YouTube/TedRadioHour