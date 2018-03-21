HERE’S WHAT YOUR DAFFODIL DAY DONATION CAN DO

It goes a long way.

Tonight, Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses around the country will be caring for terminally ill cancer patients around the country. Sadly, a person dies from cancer every hour in Ireland. Night Nurses are there to ensure the patient and family are properly supported.

Bernie Byrne, one of these Night Nurses who provides end of life care in patient’s homes said, “Night Nurses are often the link between the living and the dying, as we hold the hand of the dying, we also hold the hand of the grieving family as they prepare to let go of one another. The family have the time to share tales of life before illness and that’s when I get a glimpse of this someone who is loved and cherished, who had dreams, hopes and plans.”

Bernie Byrne works as a night nurse, caring for terminally ill cancer patients in their homes.

She explains “We share the darkness and relate to patients with our touch, our nursing skills and pastoral care. Sometimes we support even beyond that, we are often the first to share in the rawness of a terminal illness and bear witness to the grief and anger that can strip us as humans… but in that nakedness is our humanity and that is the core of nursing.”

She added “People often say ‘I could never do your job,’ but for me this is no job, this is my privilege.”

Daffodil Day is proudly supported by Boots Ireland who will be selling daffodils at their 86 stores across the country. Buy a daffodil on the day, donate now here or text ‘Daff’ to 50300 to donate €4. Text costs €4.

Irish Cancer Society will receive a minimum of €3.60.

Service Provider: LIKECHARITY.

Helpline: 076 6805278.

Your support saves lives.