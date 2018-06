HECTIC WEEKEND IN PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP AND ALL-IRELAND QUALIFIERS

Next weekend will be the busiest of the season so far in the GAA football All-Ireland championships, with three provincial semi-finals and eight All-Ireland qualifiers on the packed schedule.

SATURDAY

All-Ireland SF Qualifiers

Round 1:

Wexford v Waterford, Innovate Wexford Park, 2.0;

Derry v Kildare, Owenbeg, 3.0;

Meath v Tyrone, Pairc Tailteann, 5.0

Wicklow v Cavan, Joule Park, Aughrim, 6.0;

Offaly v Antrim, Bord na Mona, Tullamore, 6.0;

Limerick v Mayo, Gaelic Grounds ,6.0;

Westmeath v Armagh, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 7.0;

SUNDAY

Leinster SF semi-finals: Carlow v Laois, Croke Park, 2.0; Dublin v Longford, Croke Park, 4.0

Ulster SF semi-final: Donegal v Down, Clones, 4.0

All-Ireland SF Qualifier – Round 1: London v Louth, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2.0

2018 GAA FOOTBALL ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

CONNACHT

May 6: Quarter-finals: Leitrim 0-19 New York 1-15 (aet), Gaelic Park; Sligo 1-21 London 1-11, McGovern Park, Ruislip.

May 13: Quarter-final: Galway 1-12 Mayo 0-12, Elverys Mac Hale Park.

May 26: Semi-final: Roscommon 0-24 Leitrim 0-10, Carrick-on-Shannon.

June 3: Semi-final: Galway 4-24 Sligo 1-12, Pearse Stadium

June 17: Final: Roscommon v Galway.

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 9/10:

Qualifiers – Round 1:

June 23: Qualifiers – Round 2:

Round 1 winners v beaten provincial semi-finalists (Clare, Tipperary, Sligo, Leitrim, Monaghan, Donegal or Down, Longford or Dublin, Carlow or Laois)

June 30: Round 2 winners – four games

July 7/8: Round 2 winners v beaten provincial finalists

QUARTER-FINALS

July 14/15: Phase 1:

Group 1: Connacht winners v Munster winners; Ulster runners-up/Round 4 winner v Leinster runner-up/Round 4 winner.

Group 2: Leinster winners v Ulster winners; Munster runners-up/Round 4 winners v Connacht runners-up/ Round 4 winners.

July 21/22: Phase 2:

Group 1: Connacht winners v Ulster runners-up/ Round 4 qualifier; Munster winners v Leinster runners-up/ Round 4 qualifier;

Group 2: Ulster winners v Munster runners-up/Round 4 qualifier; Leinster winners v Connacht runners-up/Round 4 winner.

August 4/5/6: Phase 3:

Group 1: Munster winners v Ulster runners-up/Round 4 winners; Connacht winners v Leinster runners-up/Round 4 winners;

Group 2: Leinster winners v Munster runners-up/Round 4 winners; Ulster winners v Connacht runners-up/Round 4 winner.

August 11: All-Ireland semi-final.

August 12: All-Ireland semi-final.

September 2: All-Ireland final