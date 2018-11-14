15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Heated debate at City Hall over rental cost of Christmas Market

By GBFM News
November 14, 2018

Time posted: 3:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was heated debate at City Hall this week over the rent being charged for the Christmas Market at Eyre Square.

Councillor Padraig Conneely claimed the small fee being charged for a full month use of a major public space is ‘an absolute disgrace’.

It was revealed at this week’s meeting of the local authority that the operators of the Christmas Market are being charged €10 thousand for the use of Eyre Square.

Councillor Padraig Conneely claimed it’s an outrageously paltry fee to charge a commerical, profit-making company for the extended use of a public space.

He suggested the figure should be at least doubled with immediate effect.

However, speaking in response, City CEO Brendan McGrath said the figure was arrived at by simply multiplying the daily rate of €250 charged to any applicant for the use of Eyre Square.

He also added that it was crucial that people do not lose sight of the fact that the Christmas Market draws some half a million people to the city each year.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
New Balance FAI Junior Cup Fifth Round Draw
Outbreak of mumps in Claregalway area
November 14, 2018
Just two submissions made on proposed new laws on waste management in city
November 14, 2018
Outbreak of mumps in Claregalway area
November 14, 2018
Artificial intelligence firm reaches out to Galway’s third level institutes as it creates 200 jobs

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 14, 2018
Salthill Hotel County Senior Hurling Final Preview – How Liam Mellows Got To The Final
November 14, 2018
Salthill Hotel County Senior Hurling Final Preview – How St Thomas Got To The Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK