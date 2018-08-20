Heartbreak For Galway Camogie Teams In All-Ireland Semi-Finals

There was Heartbreak for both Galway Senior and Intermediate Camogie Teams in their respective All-Ireland Semi-Finals on Saturday.

The Galway Intermediate team were beaten in their Semi-Final by Cork 0-14 to 0-9 while the Senior team were beaten by Kilkenny by 1-10 to 1-7.

Starting with the Intermediate Semi-Final, Darren Kelly reports

After the game, Darren spoke to Galway manager Noel Finn

On to the All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final and despite a brave performance, Galway had to give second best to a Kilkenny side determined to get back to the Final.

Darren Kelly reports

After the game, Galway manager Cathal Murray spoke to Darren Kelly

