News Break

Heartbreak For Galway Camogie Teams In All-Ireland Semi-Finals

By Sport GBFM
August 20, 2018

Time posted: 1:55 pm

There was Heartbreak for both Galway Senior and Intermediate Camogie Teams in their respective All-Ireland Semi-Finals on Saturday.

The Galway Intermediate team were beaten in their Semi-Final by Cork 0-14 to 0-9 while the Senior team were beaten by Kilkenny by 1-10 to 1-7.

Starting with the Intermediate Semi-Final, Darren Kelly reports

 

After the game, Darren spoke to Galway manager Noel Finn

 

On to the All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final and despite a brave performance, Galway had to give second best to a Kilkenny side determined to get back to the Final.

Darren Kelly reports

 

After the game, Galway manager Cathal Murray spoke to Darren Kelly

https://download-galwaybay.sharp-stream.com/CATHAL%20MURRAY%20POST%20KILKENNY.mp3

