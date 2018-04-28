Health Minister says ‘too early’ to give timeline on new Galway hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister says it is far ‘too early’ to give any timeline on the Government’s plan to build a new hospital in Galway.

Proposals to build a new elective hospital in Galway were revealed earlier this year in the national capital plan.

It’s understood the elective facility would be based at Merlin Park in the city – where permission is also currently being sought to construct a new ambulance base.

However, in a parliamentary response, Simon Harris would not be drawn on the location of the new hospital – and said the process is at a ‘very early stage’.

He told Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv that the plan must progress through appraisal, planning design and tender before a location can be confirmed.

He also said that a timeline for the project – or the funding that would be required – cannot be provided at this early stage of the process.