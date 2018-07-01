15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Late Night Country

Late Night Country

Headford Road residential development plans hit stumbling block

By GBFM News
July 1, 2018

Time posted: 5:49 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to make changes to a housing development at Headford Road in the city has hit a stumbling block.

Last month the city council granted planning permission to Cahermorris Development Limited for a new layout for 15 new houses at Bothar na Choiste.

However, that decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

 

When city planners granted planning permission for a new layout for the planned residential development at Bothar na Choiste last month, they attached 24 conditions.

However, a Castlegar resident is appealing an element of the development.

In an appeal, the resident raises concern about removing a dividing wall to combine communal open space with the existing Caireal Mór estate.

He argues that there would be a loss of visual amenities and a loss of privacy as a result.

A decision is expected from An Bord Pleanála by October.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
MATCH TRACKER – LEINSTER HURLING FINAL GALWAY V KILKENNY
Galway 0-18 Kilkenny 0-18 – Commentary And Reaction
July 1, 2018
Investigation reveals City Council sold affordable house to senior manager
July 1, 2018
Report shows house prices continued to climb in Galway during Q2 2018
June 30, 2018
Proposal for solar farm in Clifden shot down

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 1, 2018
BASKETBALL RECAP: Bronze for Ireland men and All Star for Badmus in San Marino while Irish women’s team finish sixth in Cork
July 1, 2018
Galway 0-18 Kilkenny 0-18 – Commentary And Reaction
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK