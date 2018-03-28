15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Headford road reopens following serious crash

By GBFM News
March 28, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N84 Headford road has re-opened this afternoon following a serious crash which has left a local man in a serious condition in hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the man in his 40s was seriously hurt in the three car crash at around 7.30 last night.

The incident happened between Corrandulla Garda Station and the turn-off for Caherlistrane at an area known locally as Flaherty’s Cross.

The four other people involved received non life-threatening injuries.

Diversions had been in place since the incident happened last evening, but the Headford Road has now fully reopened to traffic.

Anyone who witnessed the crash at around 7.30 last night is asked to contact Galway Gardaí at 091-538000.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
