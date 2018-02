Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Headford Road has reopened at the Curragh Line following a crash.

The single vehicle incident happened shortly before 8 when a car overturned.

It’s understood no-one has been seriously injured.

Meanwhile, Dominick Street Lower in the city has also reopened after an apartment fire.

The alarm was raised shortly before 8am and three fire engines attended the scene.

No-one was in the apartment at the time.